Cheniere's LNG buyers seek to cancel at least 17 July cargoes - Bloomberg
May 21, 2020 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)
- Buyers have requested cancellation of at least 17 liquefied natural gas cargoes loading in July from Cheniere Energy's (LNG -3.2%) Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi terminals, according to a Bloomberg report.
- Cheniere customers lifting July cargoes reportedly had to give notice by May 20 and pay a fee.
- The total number of July cargoes canceled could be higher, reports Bloomberg, which estimates buyers from all U.S. projects could request to cancel 35-45 cargoes for July loading.
- At least 10 cargo cancellations were requested for June, according to a previous report.