Cheniere's LNG buyers seek to cancel at least 17 July cargoes - Bloomberg

May 21, 2020 11:16 AM ETCheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)LNGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Buyers have requested cancellation of at least 17 liquefied natural gas cargoes loading in July from Cheniere Energy's (LNG -3.2%) Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi terminals, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • Cheniere customers lifting July cargoes reportedly had to give notice by May 20 and pay a fee.
  • The total number of July cargoes canceled could be higher, reports Bloomberg, which estimates buyers from all U.S. projects could request to cancel 35-45 cargoes for July loading.
  • At least 10 cargo cancellations were requested for June, according to a previous report.
