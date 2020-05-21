Netflix (NFLX -3.6% ) says it's going to actively ask its inactive members to confirm their membership or see it canceled.

"You know that sinking feeling when you realize you signed up for something but haven’t used it in ages? At Netflix, the last thing we want is people paying for something they’re not using," the company says.

So it will ask anyone who hasn't watched anything on the service for a year since they joined to confirm they want to stay a member. And it will ask anyone who's stopped watching for more than two years to confirm.

Lack of confirmation will mean an automatic cancellation.

That would seem to mark a revenue hit; but the company says "These inactive accounts represent less than half of 1% of our overall member base, only a few hundred thousand, and are already factored into our financial guidance."