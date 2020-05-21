High cash levels might mean rally goes further - BofA

  • Even with the big rally in stocks, equity allocations among Bank of America clients have dropped by 300 basis points to 57.1% and cash allocations have risen to 14%, says Savita Subramanian.
  • That "cash on the sidelines" could be the fuel that sends stocks even higher, she says, particularly since stocks' attractiveness to bonds hasn't been this high since the 1950s - the S&P 500's current dividend yield of 1.94% is about triple that of the 10-year Treasury yield.
  • "It is dangerous to ignore the market," says Subramanian.
