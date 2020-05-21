Investors lose their appetite for food stocks
- Food stocks are underperforming on the day with grocery/restaurant suppliers like United Natural Foods (UNFI -6.3%), SpartanNash (SPTN -3.2%), Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF -5.4%) and Performance Food Group (PFGC -4.6%), moving in the same direction as packaged food giants like Kellogg (K -2.1%), Conagra Brands (CAG -2.7%), J.M. Smucker (SJM -2.1%), General Mills (GIS -1.7%) and Campbell Soup (CPB -1.7%).
- There is nothing but declines for the meatier side of the sector as well, with Hormel Foods (HRL -4.3%), Pilgrim's Pride (PPC -2.9%) and Tyson Foods (TSN -3.0%) lower. Even non-meat favorite Beyond Meat (BYND -3.4%) is having a rough day.
- One common thread is that plant costs are seen rising as more safety measures are implemented and hazard wage hikes kept in place.