Entera Bio down 25% on underwhelming data on osteoporosis candidate

May 21, 2020 11:42 AM ETEntera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)ENTXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Ultra-thinly traded nano cap Entera Bio (ENTX -24.6%) slumps on a 35x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 327K shares, in reaction to preliminary results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating three doses of candidate EB613 in osteoporosis patients.
  • The two lower doses, 0.5 mg and 1.0 mg, failed to demonstrate consistent treatment benefits over and above placebo as measured by a biomarker of bone formation called P1NP. The company says further development is "unlikely."
  • The 1.5 mg dose did separate from placebo at months 1, 2 and 3, but showed diminished effects (percent change from baseline) over time. The separation was statistically significant at one month, but not at the next two time points.
  • Six-month data should be available next quarter.
  • CMO Arthur Santora says that the company will assess higher doses and maintains its plan to launch a Phase 3 study in late 2021 or in 2022 subject to final results from the Phase 2.
