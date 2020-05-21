JPMorgan upgrades Bilibili on usage expectations

May 21, 2020 11:42 AM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI)BILIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Following Monday earnings from Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), JPMorgan has upgraded the company to Overweight and given it a near-Street-high price target.
  • Even against earnings cuts, the company has a path toward stronger usage numbers over the next year or two: Since Q3, "the share price driver has shifted from earnings revisions to user growth expectation revisions," analyst Alex Yao writes.
  • The biggest surprise in the earnings report was "steady or even improving" engagement numbers, more so than still-strong growth in active users, he says.
  • He's raised his target to $42 from $25, now implying 28% upside.
  • Street analysts on the whole are Very Bullish on the shares, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. Bilibili has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
