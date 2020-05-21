Sinopec seen helped by rising China marine fuels production
- Sinopec (SNP -2.6%) is expected to capitalize on its position as a leading supplier of marine fuels in China, as the government paves way for domestic refiners to ramp up production of IMO-compliant marine fuels, S&P Global Platts reports.
- The state-owned refiner is estimated to meet ~40% of 1M mt/month or so of bunker fuel sold to ships calling at Chinese ports, traders say.
- China previously issued a 10M mt export quota to limit the volume of domestically produced tax-free low sulfur fuel oil for bonded bunkering at Chinese ports.
- Under the export quota, Sinopec was awarded 4.29M mt, PetroChina (PTR -2.6%) was allocated 2.95M mt, Sinochem got 900K mt and Cnooc (CEO -2.7%) took the remaining 860K mt.