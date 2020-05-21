Entergy (ETR +0.2% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital, citing a favorable risk/reward profile based on its current 6% valuation discount to its electric utility peers.

"We continue to view the industry broadly in favorable terms and believe that valuation has emerged again as a key component in stock selection within our sector," BMO analyst James Thalacker writes.

The firm trims its stock price target to $107 from $115, however, "solely based using our updated base valuation multiple (P/E) that we are applying to our entire coverage universe."

ETR's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish.