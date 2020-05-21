More on Skyline Champion's Q4 results

May 21, 2020 12:06 PM ETSkyline Champion Corporation (SKY)SKYBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Skyline Champion (SKY -0.3%) Q4 net sales decreased by 8.1% Y/Y to $301.15M, and U.S. factory-built homes sold decreased by 4.8% Y/Y to 4,603.
  • The average selling price per U.S. home sold decreased 1.4% to $60,200, primarily due to a shift in product mix to more single section home sales.
  • Canadian factory-built homes sold declined to 130 homes compared to 229 homes last year, due to reduction in oil-related demand drivers.
  • Q4 Gross margin declined by 36 bps to 19.9%; and operating margin expanded by 20 bps to 4.3%.
  • Adj. EBITDA was $20.05M (-16.9% Y/Y); and margin declined by 70 bps to 6.7%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the year was $76.74M, compared to $65.23M a year ago.
  • Total backlog was $127.5M as of March 28, 2020 compared to $142.7M a year ago.
