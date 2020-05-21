Morgan Stanley gains a bull at Odeon
May 21, 2020 12:06 PM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)MSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Odeon Capital's Dick Bove upgrades Morgan Stanley (MS -1.8%) to Buy From Hold, primarily on its strong investment business.
- Says its pending E*Trade purchase and move into China are positives and points to its solid financial backing.
- Sets $47 price target; implies a 14.5% upside potential vs. Wednesday's close.
- Notes that the firm is benefiting from a number of actions taken by the Fed and the government.
- Its issuance of investment-grade bonds is up 117.6% in the 12 months from March-May 2019 to March-May 2020; European bond underwriting activity is up by 127.0%; and the company's equity underwriting is 30.0% higher.
- Says asset management is expected to record a moderate gain.
- Bove's Buy rating is more optimistic than the Neutral Quant rating and more in line with Wall Street analysts' average Bullish rating (9 Very Bullish, 6 Bullish, 10 Neutral).