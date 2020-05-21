Morgan Stanley gains a bull at Odeon

May 21, 2020 12:06 PM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)MSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Odeon Capital's Dick Bove upgrades Morgan Stanley (MS -1.8%) to Buy From Hold, primarily on its strong investment business.
  • Says its pending E*Trade purchase and move into China are positives and points to its solid financial backing.
  • Sets $47 price target; implies a 14.5% upside potential vs. Wednesday's close.
  • Notes that the firm is benefiting from a number of actions taken by the Fed and the government.
  • Its issuance of investment-grade bonds is up 117.6% in the 12 months from March-May 2019 to March-May 2020; European bond underwriting activity is up by 127.0%; and the company's equity underwriting is 30.0% higher.
  • Says asset management is expected to record a moderate gain.
  • Bove's Buy rating is more optimistic than the Neutral Quant rating and more in line with Wall Street analysts' average Bullish rating (9 Very Bullish, 6 Bullish, 10 Neutral).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.