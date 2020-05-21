Discovery prices waterfall tender offer
Discovery prices waterfall tender offer
May 21, 2020
- Discovery (DISCA -1.2%) has announced pricing for a waterfall tender offer, the latest development in a heavy round of refinancing for the company.
- Based on a $925.4M purchased by unit Discovery Communications LLC in a previous cash tender offer, the maximum principal amount of notes eligible for purchase in the waterfall offer is $574.59M.
- There are six series of notes eligible in the offer. Top priorities: 3.5% senior notes due 2022 ($54.1M outstanding), for which total consideration will be $1,041.66 per $1,000 principal; 3.25% senior notes due 2023 ($350M outstanding), for which total consideration is $1,051.30 per $1,000; and 2.95% senior notes due 2023 ($1.167B outstanding), for which total consideration is $1,044.01 per $1,000.