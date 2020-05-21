Discovery prices waterfall tender offer

May 21, 2020 12:06 PM ETDiscovery, Inc. (DISCA)DISCKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Discovery (DISCA -1.2%) has announced pricing for a waterfall tender offer, the latest development in a heavy round of refinancing for the company.
  • Based on a $925.4M purchased by unit Discovery Communications LLC in a previous cash tender offer, the maximum principal amount of notes eligible for purchase in the waterfall offer is $574.59M.
  • There are six series of notes eligible in the offer. Top priorities: 3.5% senior notes due 2022 ($54.1M outstanding), for which total consideration will be $1,041.66 per $1,000 principal; 3.25% senior notes due 2023 ($350M outstanding), for which total consideration is $1,051.30 per $1,000; and 2.95% senior notes due 2023 ($1.167B outstanding), for which total consideration is $1,044.01 per $1,000.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.