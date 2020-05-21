Attractive entry point seen on Royal Caribbean and Norwegian
May 21, 2020 12:16 PM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), NCLHRCL, NCLHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor81 Comments
- Credit Suisse starts off coverage on Royal Caribbean (RCL +8.3%) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +10.5%) with an Outperform rating on its view that conditions are favorable for a recovery in demand.
- “In the near term, we expect the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent suspension of sailings to weigh heavily on cruisers. Stocks are at all-time lows, and all three operators are now in cash preservation mode after liquidity-enhancing credit agreements. With the risk of a liquidity crunch partially priced in, we think current levels offer an attractive entry point."
- "Although the cruise industry may take years to regain pricing parity, we think the unmatched value proposition of the product will drive its recovery. A cruise includes accommodations, activities, meals, etc. at a 50-70% discount to many other vacation options."