Alaska LNG wins U.S. approval despite environmental concerns

  • The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorizes Alaska Gasoline Development's proposed Alaska LNG project to liquefy and export liquefied natural gas produced in the state's North Slope.
  • The project would move gas through more than 800 miles of pipeline to a gas liquefaction and export terminal in southern Alaska, and would be capable of exporting 20M mt/year of LNG.
  • Alaska LNG is the 13th LNG export facility approved by FERC since 2018.
