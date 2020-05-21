Alaska LNG wins U.S. approval despite environmental concerns
- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorizes Alaska Gasoline Development's proposed Alaska LNG project to liquefy and export liquefied natural gas produced in the state's North Slope.
- The project would move gas through more than 800 miles of pipeline to a gas liquefaction and export terminal in southern Alaska, and would be capable of exporting 20M mt/year of LNG.
- Alaska LNG is the 13th LNG export facility approved by FERC since 2018.
