Spotify grants work-from-home for rest of year

May 21, 2020 12:26 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)SPOTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Spotify (SPOT +3%) is the latest tech company setting a liberal work-from-home policy, telling employees in all territories that they are free to work remotely for the rest of 2020.
  • That follows in the footsteps of Facebook and Alphabet, which similarly loosened any restrictions, and Twitter, which has given staffers the option to work from home indefinitely.
  • "We will continue to track local government guidelines city-by-city and take a phased approach of opening our offices when we deem it safe to do so," Spotify says, though no employee will be required to come into the office this year.
  • Spotify most recently reported employing 4,405 on a full-time basis, with offices and/or operations in 79 countries and territories; it's said it will slow hiring for the rest of 2020.
