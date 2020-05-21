Pinduoduo Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 21, 2020 12:27 PM ETPinduoduo Inc. (PDD)PDDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 (-40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $735.1M (+8.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PDD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 3 downward.