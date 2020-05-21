Stocks fall as job losses, U.S.-China tensions continue
May 21, 2020 12:46 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor34 Comments
- The three major U.S. stock averages decline as today's data shows the economy is continuing to contract and President Trump ratchets up tensions with China.
- Initial jobless claims dip to 2.4M, bringing total job losses over the past eight weeks to more than 39M, implying an unemployment rate of 17.2%; April leading indicators fell 4.4% to 98.8, though not as bad as the -5.9% expected.
- The Nasdaq and S&P 500 each fall 0.7% and the Dow slips 0.4%.
- 10-year Treasury yield shrinks 1 basis point to 0.67%.
- Crude oil rises 1.4% to $33.95 per barrel; gold slides 1.5% to $1,725.20 per ounce.
- By S&P 500 sector, energy (-1.2%) and health care (-1.1%) fall the most, while industrials (+0.3%) is the only one of 11 sectors rising.
- In overseas markets, Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.8%, FTSE 100 fell 0.9%, the DAX sank 1.4%, and Italy's FTSE MIB ended the session down 0.7%.
- The Dollar Index rises 0.3% to 99.42.