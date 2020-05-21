Wedbush Securities stays cautious on Expedia (EXPE -0.7% ) even after the cost-cutting measures were highlighted by the company alongside its Q1 earnings report.

"While we are encouraged to hear about some small moderation of declines in May, it is difficult to discern the signal from the noise, and we continue to be believe that the opening up of the economy and in particular the return to travel will be a long and winding path," updates analyst James Hardiman.

Of special interest, Hardiman introduces a 2022 EBITDA estimate of $1.6B, which starts to come into range of the 2019 high-water mark of $2.1B. For now, Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on Expedia and price target of $80.

