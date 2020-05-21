The British government has agreed to buy 10M COVID-19 antibody blood tests from Abbott (ABT -0.8% ) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.5% ).

According to Health Minister Matt Hancock, the rollout will begin next week starting with healthcare workers and patients.

Pricing and contract terms are not disclosed.

Update: Abbott states that it has already shipped 800K IgG tests to the National Health Service (NHS). The assays can be performed on its automated ARCHITECT i1000SR and i2000SR and Alinity i laboratory instruments that can run up to 200 tests per hour. The NHS is already using its PCR tests to identify the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus from nasal swab specimens.