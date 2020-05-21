PDC Energy upgraded at Stifel on reduced credit facility concerns

May 21, 2020 12:57 PM ETPDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE)PDCEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • PDC Energy (PDCE +0.4%) edges higher as Stifel upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $21 price target, raised from $14, at Stifel, where analyst Michael Scialla says the recent oil price rally reduces his concern over the company's potential reliance on its credit facility to fund a near-term debt maturity.
  • "Strong FCF generation should fund an upcoming maturity, bolster a solid balance sheet, and cause the stock's 40% discount to our mid-cap peer group to narrow," Scialla writes.
  • PDCE's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.
