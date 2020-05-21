Cowen's Vivien Azer says don't sleep on the huge sales numbers for hard tea and the benefit for Boston Beer (SAM -2.3% ).

"While the robust growth surrounding hard seltzer remains arguably the biggest story in total beverage alcohol, recent weekly dollar growth of hard tea, per Nielsen, exceeded 44%. This is at least the second consecutive week of accelerating YoY growth in the category, which is particularly helpful given that hard tea has de minimis exposure to the on-premise channel," she updates.

Boston Beer's Twisted Tea brand dominates the Hard Tea category with 92% YTD market share. Arnold Palmer Spiked (owned by MillerCoors (NYSE:TAP)-Arizona Beverages JV) is the only other major player.

Cowen has an Outperform rating on SAM and price target of $570.

