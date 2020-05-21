Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +18.6% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +21.8% ) surge after Federal Housing Finance Agency proposed a new capital rule for the two government-sponsored enterprises late Wednesday.

Some analysts see the move as positive signs that the GSEs are making some progress in exiting government conservatorship, but significant hurdles remain.

Compass Point's Isaac Boltansky calls the re-proprosed rule provides "a robust framework that should satisfy safety and soundness concerns" and "reallocates the distribution of the credit risk capital burden."

The capital guidelines represent "a step in the direction of exiting conservatorships," TD rates strategist Gennadiy Goldberg said.

Boltansky, though, acknowledges that the proposed equity capital raise is higher than the market expected.

And Odeon Capital's Dick Bove expects Fannie and Freddie will stay in government conservatorship for years to come, saying the capital raise is "simply out-of-the-reach of these two organizations."

KBW's Bose George says the "newly proposed capital rule appears to tilt too heavily in the direction of strong capital at the expense of adequate ROEs."

"The roughly 25% higher capital requirement would now reduce ROEs closer to 8%, which does not appear to be an adequate level to attract private capital," George said in a note to clients.

Bove doesn't expect the rule to affect Fannie or Freddie's preferred shares, saying their values will be based on court decisions.

Fannie and Freddie face a more serious problem in terms of rising unemployment and, with it, rising mortgage forbearance, he writes.

"The FHFA’s first priority is ensuring the safety and soundness of the two GSEs," Bove said. "This requirement must now be taken seriously and the political machinations will be put to the side. These companies are facing another serious crisis."