Baird stays bullish on Lowe's (LOW +2.0% ) on its view the home improvement retailer is meeting the execution challenge of the pandemic period.

"The company's ability to pivot and execute was tested by the unexpected surge in demand and operational challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it certainly delivered. With an experienced leadership team pursuing multiple business optimization opportunities and consumers intensely focused on improving their homes, prospects for continued progress against LOW's transformation initiatives appear bright."

The Baird analyst team thinks that at just 16.5X the FY21 EPS estimate, there is room for the multiple to expand closer to the Home Depot mark.

An Outperform rating and price target of $135 are kept in place.