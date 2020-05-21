Facebook (FB +1.4% ) is going to shift permanently toward a substantially remote workforce as it looks to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells employees.

That marks an expansion of a previous stance that all employees could choose work from home at least for the rest of 2020 (a move topped in that sense by Twitter, which granted the option to employees permanently and indefinitely).

But now, some Facebook employees will be allowed to work from home permanently, and the company plans to hire more remote workers. About 50% of its workforce may be entirely remote in 10 years, Zuckerberg expects.

The moves will come gradually and start with senior engineers; in time, new recruits will be offered the choice, as well as current employees with strong performance reviews. And eventually the policy would be extended outside engineering.