Apollo Global Management (APO +1.0% ) closes on ~$1.75B in commitments for its dislocated credit offering, Apollo Accord Fund IIIB.

Commitments for the fund were raised over about eight weeks, driven by institutional demand for strategies that invest amid the volatility and market conditions seen in Q1 2020.

“We saw significant investment opportunities in the first quarter driven by the volatile environment, and we expect volatility to continue as markets respond to the crisis and structural conditions,” said John Zito, deputy chief investment officer of Credit & co-head of Global Corporate Credit at Apollo.

Apollo’s Accord strategy focuses on acting as a liquidity provider during times of broad-based market stress by purchasing high-quality, secured cross-asset credit risk.