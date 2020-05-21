The takeaway from Cowen analyst Andrew Charles on the update by Starbucks (SBUX +0.9% ) today is that the company is running ahead of FQ3 guidance in China, while the U.S. business is positioned to match consensus expectations.

Charles now models for FQ3 America same-store sales of -44%, predicated on April -65%, May -40% and June -28%.

Despite the positive update, he keeps a Market Perform rating on SBUX due in part to concerns over the early daypart.

"Breakfast as a category is more susceptible to changes in non-farm payrolls, given the impact this has on morning commutes. We find it reasonable to expect some level of economic deterioration following the unwinding of social distancing later in calendar 2020," he writes.

