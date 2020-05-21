Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) reports mixed Q3 results that missed on revenue and beat on EPS.

Q3 highlights: Total revenue of £123.7M (-18.7% Y/Y).

Revenue breakdown: Commercial, £68.6M (+3% Y/Y); Broadcasting, £26M (-51.7%); Matchday , £29.1M (+8.2%).

Adjusted EBITDA were £27.9M (-32.3%).

OpEx were £131.8M (-8.6%).

Net cash from operating activities was £26.3M (+18.4%).

The Company had £90.3M of cash balances together with access to an additional £150M available under the revolving credit facility.

Citing the uncertain economic environment due to the pandemic, MANU is withdrawing its previously issued Fiscal 2020 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

