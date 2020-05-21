JPMorgan (JPM -1.4% ) Asset Management launches two actively managed transparent equity ETFs — JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) and JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG).

JEPI targets a significant portion of S&P 500 returns with less volatility, seeking annualized income distributed monthly; the ETF's management team is headed by Hamilton Reiner, a 32-year industry veteran, as lead portfolio manager.

JIG, meanwhile, seeks high quality growth opportunities for U.S. investors looking for broad, diversified access and exposure to the international equity market through an ETF; 21-year veteran Shane Duffy is lead portfolio manager.