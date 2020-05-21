Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital, in a tweet, called on Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk to consider moving his co. to Nevada or Texas, with a pitch to consider cities in which Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) has a presence.

Pershing Square owned more than 12M shares in HHC, and is among the largest shareholders. Pershing Square had added to its position, according to the latest 1Q quarterly filings dated March 31. HHC has 54M shares outstanding.

"We propose a few alternatives for your Nevada or Texas move. @HowardHughesCo owns master planned cities where we can create @Tesla new HQ.," Ackman wrote.

The sales pitch comes after Tesla has become embroiled with a dispute over its Fremont, California operations.

Other states like Texas have offered incentives for Tesla to move.