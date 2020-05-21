Shell to propose voluntary severance to lift finances - Bloomberg

May 21, 2020 2:22 PM ETShell plc (SHEL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor26 Comments
  • Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -3%) will use measures including voluntary employee severance to help lessen the blow from the oil slump and the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reports.
  • Shell CEO Ben van Beurden reportedly wrote staff that the organization was being reshaped to make it leaner and more resilient, according to the report.
  • Shell reportedly also will seek savings by significantly scaling back external recruitment and reviewing the contracts of expatriate staff.
  • The CEO wrote that Shell will have a clearer picture of what the company's reorganization will look like by the end of the year.
