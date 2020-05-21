Nutrien cut at CFRA on fertilizer price weakness

May 21, 2020 2:35 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR)NTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Nutrien (NTR +0.8%) is downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $36 price target, trimmed from $39, at CFRA, citing an uncertain outlook for H2 2020 and for 2021.
  • Nutrien should benefit from increased crop plantings in the U.S. (62.5% of 2019 sales), which was reflected in the company's Q1 2020 spike in volumes, but the firm expects nitrogen fertilizers (13% of 2019 sales) to continue facing price pressure as global energy costs remain low and disrupted ethanol production from COVID-19 has weakened corn demand.
  • CFRA expects a slight inflection in potash fertilizer (14% of sales) prices now that a Chinese potash import contract has been signed, which should help demand, but prices likely will remain far below 2019 levels.
  • NTR's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.
