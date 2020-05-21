Apparel stocks break higher as demand returns
- Lululemon (LULU +2.9%) carved out a new all-time high on what has been a solid day for apparel names in general.
- The reopening of a wide swath of the retail sector has provided a spark today, along with reports of some pent-up demand from younger consumers. While mall traffic is being metered at open locations and is generally still low, the incremental sales look promising coming off a base of 0%.
- Notable gainers include G-III Apparel (GIII +14.0%), Duluth Holdings (DLTH +12.9%), Gap (GPS +12.2%), Tilly's (TLYS +13.7%), Guess (GES +11.5%), Express (EXPR +12.1%), Urban Outfitters (URBN +7.9%), Tilly's (TLYS +13.7%), Designer Brands (DBI +8.3%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF +7.0%), Capri Holdings (CPRI +7.9%), PVH (PVH +6.0%), Under Armour (UAA +7.6%), Ralph Lauren (RL +4.8%), Canada Goose (GOOS +3.7%) and Kontoor Brands (KTB +3.4%).
