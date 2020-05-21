Cleveland-Cliffs hikes prices for carbon steel products
May 21, 2020 2:52 PM ETCleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), X, MT, SLXCLF, X, MT, SLXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF +0.4%) says its AK Steel subsidiary has raised current spot market base prices for all carbon flat-rolled steel products by a minimum of $40/ton with new orders in North America.
- U.S. Steel (X -4.2%) and ArcelorMittal (MT -1.3%) also are raising sheet prices by $40/ton, Cowen analyst Tyler Kenyon says.
- While this is the second attempt by U.S. sheet mills this month to raise prices, Kenyon believes higher scrap, attractive discounts on contracts and improving demand as customers reopen likely will at least support pricing/lead times over the next 30 days.
- ETF: SLX