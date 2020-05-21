More for office REITs to mull as Facebook, Shopify shift to WFH
- Facebook is making the shift to a substantially remote workforce, with some current employees being allowed to work from home permanently. Mark Zuckerberg believes about 50% of his company's employees will be entirely remote in 10 years.
- Shopify is now a "digital by default" company, says its CEO Tobi Lutke. "Office centricity is over." Shopify's offices will remain closed for the rest of the year, and Lutke expects that from now on, most of his company will work remotely.
- Interested names: Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI), Easterly (NYSE:DEA), City Office (NYSE:CIO), JBG SMITH (NYSE:JBGS), SL Green (NYSE:SLG), Hudson Pacific (NYSE:HPP), Vornado (NYSE:VNO).