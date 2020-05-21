Fed's Clarida sees yield curve control as 'natural complement' to its tools

The Fed will study the possible use of yield curve control as a matter of "good governance", since the tool is now used by central banks in Australia and Japan, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said during a webcast organized by the New York Association for Business Economics.

Yield curve control "at one level is a natural complement to calendar-based guidance", or the assurance to keep interest rates at a certain level for a specified amount of time.

Like Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, he also said U.S. policymakers may need to do more to support the flagging economy beyond the multi-trillion-dollar actions they've already taken.

Depending on the course of the virus and the severity and length of the economic downturn, "additional support from both monetary and fiscal policies may be called for," he said.