Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, May 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (-32.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.28B (+9.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BABA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 13 downward.