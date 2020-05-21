The U.S. Oil Fund (USO +5.8% ) disclosed today that broker RBC Capital Markets had stopped it from buying any more oil futures contracts, in a step that could force it to scale back or adjust its operations.

RBC indicated the limitation on USO - the world's biggest oil ETF fund - is a result of its own internal risk management requirements and directions it has received from other regulators in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

USO is "still trading and able to rebalance and roll its portfolio," says United States Commodity Funds CEO John Love.

Also, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) said it would no longer act as a dealer for WisdomTree, a move that pushed the fund manager to shut eight crude-based products as well as a carbon price tracker.

The moves come as brokers reassess the potential risks deriving from products popular with individual investors, after U.S. oil prices turned negative last month for the first time when the benchmark contract for delivering WTI oil in May approached its expiration.