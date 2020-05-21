iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) falls 3.8% as China is set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong that would clamp down on dissent.

If the EWH closes today's session at that level, it will be the ETF's largest drop since March 27.

Opposition lawmakers warn that the city's status as an international financial center would be in jeopardy.

The law, which would be written into Hong Kong's city charter, would curb secession, sedition, foreign interference, and terrorism, according to local media including the South China Morning Post, which cited unidentified people.

The law is expected to pass China's National People's Congress before the end of its annual session on May 28.

