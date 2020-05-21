Stocks drop a bit in quiet action
May 21, 2020 4:00 PM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor43 Comments
- Thursdays over the last two months have been known for two things ... 1) Shockingly bad initial jobless claims reports, and 2) The stock market shrugging off the bad news to rally.
- We got big jobless claims number this morning - another 2.5M filing, bringing the total over the last eight weeks to north of 38M - but stocks didn't rally (though losses were pretty well contained).
- The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, Nasdaq 1%, and the DJIA 0.4%.
- Oil continued its big bounce, climbing 1.6% to $34.04. Gold fell 1.5% to $1,725.