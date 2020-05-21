The Trump administration has reduced royalties for several drilling companies producing oil and gas on federal lands, Reuters reports.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management approved royalty rate cuts on at least 76 drilling leases in the state of Utah in recent weeks, according to the report, which says the cuts in many cases lower rates companies must pay on the value of their production from the typical 12.5% to 5%.

One of the top beneficiaries of the royalty cuts is Wyoming-based Kirkwood Oil & Gas, but other companies named on leases that secured cuts include EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG).

EOG tells Reuters it had not requested royalty cuts on its federal leases but has stakes in leases operated by other companies that sought relief.