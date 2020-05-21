Global economic lockdowns since February hurt Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (NYSE:HPE) results for the quarter ended April 30, 2020 said President and CEO Antonio Neri.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board approved certain base salary adjustments for July 1 through the rest of its fiscal year -- CEO and EVP level salaries to be reduced by 25% and SVP base salary level to be cut by 20%.

Withdraws FY2020 outlook.

HPE exits fiscal Q2 with $1.5B in orders across its portfolio, representing twice the average historical backlog.

HPE gains 0.7% in after-hours trading.

Fiscal Q2 non-GAAP EPS of 22 cents misses the consensus of 29 cents and declined from 42 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net revenue of $6.01B trails the consensus of $6.28B and fell 16% Y/Y, driven primarily by supply chain constraints and delays in customer acceptance, which resulted in significantly higher levels of backlog, particularly in Compute, HPC & MCS, and Storage.

Q2 operating margin was 6.9% vs. FactSet estimate of 7.3%.

Q2 Compute revenue of $2.64B exceeds FactSet estimate of $2.63B.

Q2 Storage revenue of $1.09B vs. $1.13B estimate.

