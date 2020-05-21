Palo Alto Networks powers higher on strong quarter, upside guidance
May 21, 2020 4:31 PM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)PANWBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) +6.3% after-hours following a big FQ3 earnings beat and a 20% Y/Y increase in revenues.
- Q3 billings jumped 24% Y/Y to $1.02B
- For Q4, Palo Alto forecasts adjusted EPS of $1.37-$1.40, ahead of $1.34 analyst consensus, on revenues of $915M-$925M, in line with $918M consensus; total billings are expected at $1.19B-$1.21B vs. $1.2B consensus.
- For the full year, Palo Alto raises guidance for adjusted EPS to $4.78-$4.81 from $4.55-$4.65 previously and well ahead of $4.50 analyst consensus.
- FY 2020 revenues are seen at $3.37B-$3.38B vs. prior $3.35B-$3.39B and $3.34B consensus.
- FY 2020 total billings are projected at $4.1B-$4.12B vs. $4.075B-$4.125B previously and $4.07B guidance.
- In a post-COVID 19 world, Chairman and CEO Nikesh Arora says the company is well positioned to leverage the acceleration to "remote working models, shift to the cloud, and focus on AI/ML and automation to drive effective cybersecurity outcomes."