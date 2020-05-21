New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had ~$200M in cash and cash equivalents as of April 7, 2020, ~$1.5B in total unencumbered investment portfolio, and portfolio leverage ratio of 0.6x.

Q1 net interest income of $47.1M misses the Visible Alpha estimate of $51.5M; net interest margin of 2.92%

Economic return on book value was -32.7% for the quarter.

Book value of $3.89 at March 31, 2020 vs. $5.78 at Dec. 31, 2019.

NYMT falls 5.7% after-hours trading.

President Jason Serrano says it's "positioned to take advantage of an extremely dislocated investment landscape, while also finalizing term financing initiatives to further reduce our mark-to-market exposure."

In the latter half of March, NYMT sold $2.0B in assets and reduced repurchasing agreement financings by $1.7B from year-end levels, finishing the quarter with $173M in cash liquidity and portfolio leverage of 0.7x.

Conference call on May 22 at 9:00 AM ET.

