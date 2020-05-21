Abbott buries NY study with positive data on ID Now rapid coronavirus test

  • Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announces interim results from a multisite clinical study in urgent care clinics evaluating its rapid point-of-care SARS-CoV-2 molecular test performed on its portable ID Now analyzer.
  • The data showed a concordance rate with PCR-generated positives of at least 94.7% and a concordance rate with PCR-generated negatives of at least 98.6%.
  • ID Now identified all 29 positives and 226 of 227 negatives compared to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) cobas SARS-CoV-2 molecular test.
  • The system also demonstrated a 94.7% positive concordance rate and a 98.6% negative concordance rate with the CDC's Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel.
  • The company says the results reflect the expected performance of the system when used as designed, a direct reference to a recent small-scale study in New York that showed a much lower sensitivity rate.
  • Shares up a fraction after hours.
