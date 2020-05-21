FQ1 results (ended May 2) include a one-time, non-cash inventory charge of $313M, or $0.58 per share thanks to the store closures.
The dividend is suspended, and guidance on new store openings this year is cut.
Company reports more than $3B in liquidity, which includes a new $500M revolver.
About 700 stores have reopened since May 14, with remaining stores expected to reopen in coming weeks.
No Q2, or full-year guidance.
ROST -1.9% after hours
