FQ1 results (ended May 2) include a one-time, non-cash inventory charge of $313M, or $0.58 per share thanks to the store closures.

The dividend is suspended, and guidance on new store openings this year is cut.

Company reports more than $3B in liquidity, which includes a new $500M revolver.

About 700 stores have reopened since May 14, with remaining stores expected to reopen in coming weeks.

No Q2, or full-year guidance.

ROST -1.9% after hours

Previously: Ross Stores EPS misses by $0.31, misses on revenue (May 21)