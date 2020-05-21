Following a meeting with the FDA, Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) will move ahead with a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating lead drug imetelstat in patients with refractory myelofibrosis, a type of bone marrow cancer that disrupts the production of red blood cells. The study will compare the telomerase inhibitor to best available therapy excluding JAK inhibitors. The primary endpoint will be overall survival. Enrollment should begin in Q1 2021.

Its ongoing Phase 3 study testing imetelstat in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) patients will not be completed until Q1 2021 due to COVID-19 disruptions. Topline data should be available in H2 2022.

Management has revised its expected 2020 operating expense to $70-75M.