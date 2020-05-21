Fed's balance sheet grows to $7.04T

The Federal Reserve's balance sheet climbs to a record $7.04T for the week ended May 20, $103B higher than the previous week.

Includes $1.8B of corporate-debt ETF purchases in the first six days of the program.

Holds $4.09T of U.S. Treasury securities, $32B higher than the previous week.

Holds $1.86T of mortgage-backed securities, up $79B W/W.

Holds $108.6B of loans, up $6.35B vs. prior week; consisting of $19.5B under Primary credit, $7.5B under Primary Dealer Credit Facility, $36.4B under Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility and $45.1B under Paycheck Protection Program LiquidityFacility.

Central bank liquidity swaps of $446.1B, up $111M W/W.