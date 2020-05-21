Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Universal Studios has asked Florida officials for permission to bring employees back to the park on June 1 and 2, and to reopen to the general public starting June 5.

Orange County officials approved the company's request after inspections by officials this morning, but the county mayor says he wants to review the plan before making a final recommendation to Florida Gov. DeSantis, who also needs to approve the reopening.

Among the major changes: Guests must have their temperatures taken at the gates, and both guests and employees must wear masks.

Universal Studios Florida and the adjacent Islands of Adventure, which attract ~10M guests annually, have been shuttered since March due to the coronavirus.