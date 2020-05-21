CFRA analyst Jun Zhang Tan raises Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Strong Buy from Hold, due to an attractive risk-reward after a sell-off.

AEG fell 43.9% in the past six months, more than the financial sectors' median performance of -33.1%.

Sees EUR 0.31 per share dividend safe the moment, generating 14% dividend yield.

"Aegon believes 10% ROE for 2020 is unlikely due to COVID-19 uncertainty, but its Solvency II ratio (208%) and capital generation (EUR 311M) remained solid," Tan writes.

Compares with Neutral Quant rating.