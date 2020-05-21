Kinder Morgan restarting Elba LNG plant units after fire
May 21, 2020 6:02 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)KMIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) confirms it has begun to restart two of the three units at its Elba Island liquefied natural gas export plant in Georgia that had been shut after a fire early last week.
- The company says Unit 3 began the restart process late Tuesday and Unit 1 is expected to begin the process by the end of the week; it is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire and does not yet have an estimated return to service date for Unit 2.
- Elba is designed to liquefy ~350M cf/day of natural gas; Royal Dutch Shell has a 20-year contract to use the facility.