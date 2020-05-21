Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) has begun drilling the Saturn block in the Santos pre-salt basin, the company's Brazil chief André Araujo says.

The company also had started drilling the Gato do Mato area, operated by Shell in the Santos Basin, Araujo says.

Brazil's pre-salt layer is a "strategic area of ​​great interest" and "extremely productive," but Brazil faces regulatory challenges to remain attractive, with a new level of prices ahead, Araujo says.

Shell is operator of the block and owns a 45% stake, and partners Chevron (NYSE:CVX) holds 45% and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) has 10%.